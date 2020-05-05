  • Tuesday 5th May 2020
People's Review

Curfew in Nepalgunj

  • Published on: May 5, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 5 May: The local administration in Banke has decided to impost curfew in Nepalgunj for three days after identifying oronavirus positive case in group.

    The curfew will be effective from Tuesday till Thursday midnight in Nepalgunj, according to the Banke District Administration Office.

    To make easy the infected patients’ contact tracing process, an all party meeting had recommended to impost curfew in the city.

    Accordingly, the Karnali Province has announced sealing its borders with neighbouring provinces as precaution against coronavirus spread.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

