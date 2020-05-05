Dahal-Nepal faction to strongly stoke ‘One person, one post’ issue in SC meet

By Sharachchandra Bhandary

The Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal faction of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has decided to strongly raise the issue of ‘one person, one post’ in the upcoming Standing Committee meeting and get it endorsed and implemented with immediate effect. The meeting is taking place on May 7 in Kathmandu.

Though the leaders have been consistently raising the issue of ‘one person, one post, it has not been implemented since long. Leaders close to the Prime Minister have termed it as irrelevant and an impediment to unification of the party and their demands are likely to be dismissed. Nineteen leaders hold dual responsibility in the Secretariat and Standing Committee. The Secretariat members including Bamdev Gautam, NarayanKaji Shresth, Ishwor Pokhrel and Ram Bahadur Thapa are entrusted with double responsibility. Gautam holds the post of Vice-Chair as well as the Chief of Organization Department of the party.

Shrestha occupies the post of party Spokesperson and heads the Publicity and Publication Department, Pokhrel having the portfolio of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense is Chief of the School Department while Thapa being Minister for Home Affairs leads State Affairs and Good Governance Department.

In the 44 member Standing Committee 15 leaders are shouldering double burden. Deputy leader of Parliamentary Party Subas Nembang directs the Parliamentary Committee. Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali leads Election Department, Yogesh Bhattarai heads Tourism Promotion and Civil Aviation Department, Janardan Sharma is the Chief of the Karnali Province and Deputy Chief of Organisation Department.

Likewise, Minister for Agriculture and Land Reform Ghanshyam Bhushal leads the Provincial Affairs, Education Minister Girirajmani Pokhrel heads Education and Human Resource Department, Energy Minister is in-charge of Water Resources, Irrigation and Energy Department, Minister for Forest and Environment Shakti Bansnet leads the Forest and Environment Department. Moreover, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies is the commander of Urban Development Department, Chief Whip of the Parliamentary Party Dev Gurung has been taking charge of Deputy Chief of Parliamentary Department. The Principal Political Adviser to the Prime Minister Bishnu Rimal has the obligation of Department of Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation, the Chief Minister of Gandaki Province Prithvi Subba Gurung has the twin duty of party’s Gandaki Province. Shankar Pokhrel, Chief Minister of Province 5 has been commanding the same province as its Chief.

Kiran Gurung, second in party-protocol in the Gandaki Province is the Minister for Economic Affairs and Deputy in-charge of the same province. Besides these individuals, Central Working Committee Member Sherdhan Rai is Chief Minister of Province 1 and also holds the position of Deputy In charge of the same province. Minister for Water and Sanitation Beena Magar has been heading the Department of Water and Sanitation in the party.