DTC suggests government to establish project bank

Kathmandu, 5 May : The Development and Technology Committee under the House of Representatives has called attention of the government to develop the system of selection of projects based on necessity and appropriateness by setting up a ‘project bank’.

The Federal Parliament’s lower house committee meeting made such suggestion in view of the need of formulating a smaller size budget for the next fiscal year owing to the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the national economy.Most of the committee members in the meeting suggested the government to develop a system of selecting infrastructure development projects on the basis of policy and process rather than on ‘influence’ and ‘proximity’ to power.

People’s News Monitoring Service