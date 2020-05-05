  • Tuesday 5th May 2020
People's Review

NHRC : Ensure emergency health services to all

  • Published on: May 5, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 5 May : The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has urged the governments at all three levels not to deny any citizen from the emergency health service.

    NHRC’s secretary Ved Prasad Bhattarai through a press release has made the special request to the three tiers government to establish the right of every citizen to equal access to health.

    The constitutional commission stated that during monitoring it found some private hospitals were reluctant in admitting and providing treatment to patients, which tantamount to denying to implement the right to health enshrined in the constitution as the fundamental right.

    Stating that it looks as if the citizen’s right to food would also be obstructed as the farmers have not been able to carry out farming activities for long, the NHRC urged the three level of governments to pay attention to protect the citizens from the risk to their life for shortage of food.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

