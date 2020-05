Kathmandu,5 May : One more Nepali has died of coronavirus infection in Britain on Monday, taking the death toll of Nepalis to 35 so far. The deceased is Narayan Konme Gurung, a philanthropist.

According to Non-Resident Nepali Association, Gurung was admitted to the George Eliot Hospital at Newington after suffering from cough and cold since last week. He was being treated in ICU ward for some days before his death.

People’s News Monitoring Service