  • Tuesday 5th May 2020
People's Review

Police open blank fire to disperse crowd at border with India

  • Published on: May 5, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 5 May : Police opened two rounds of blank fire at the southern border area in Jhapa district on Monday to drive away unruly Indian nationals who were trying to crowd in defiance of the lockdown. The incident took place on Monday evening at a border village in Jhapa rural municipality-4.

    More than 150 Indians carrying home-made weapons crowded at the temporary Nepali border security post, forcing the security personnel to fire in the air to disperse the crowd, rural municipality chairman Jaya Kumar Saha said.

    According to him, the Nepali security persons stopped two Indian nationals who tried to enter Nepal and returned them after convincing them earlier in the day. After some time, scores of Indians carrying home-made weapons tried to enter Nepal. They dispersed after the blank firing by the security personnel.

    Chief District Officer, Udaya Bahadur Rana, said the police had to fire in the air to stop unruly crowd from crossing the border into Nepal when the movement of people has been completely prohibited at the border to stem the spread of COVID-19. Security reinforcements have been sent to the area after the incident.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Is a shift in India’s China policy on the cards?
    Is a shift in India’s China policy on the cards?
    One more Nepali succumbs to coronavirus in Britain
    One more Nepali succumbs to coronavirus in Britain
    Police open blank fire to disperse crowd at border with India
    Police open blank fire to disperse crowd at border with India
    Teacher arrested for manhandling woman
    Teacher arrested for manhandling woman
    COVID-19 infection cases reach 82 with seven new cases in Banke
    COVID-19 infection cases reach 82 with seven new cases in Banke
    APF proposes to increase its BOPs to 500
    APF proposes to increase its BOPs to 500
    DTC suggests government to establish project bank
    DTC suggests government to establish project bank
    NHRC : Ensure emergency health services to all
    NHRC : Ensure emergency health services to all
    Somber economic recession in the offing?
    Somber economic recession in the offing?
    Entire NCP drama was just for power sharing
    Entire NCP drama was just for power sharing

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology