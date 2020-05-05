  • Tuesday 5th May 2020
Teacher arrested for manhandling woman

  May 5, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 5 May : A teacher has been arrested here for physical assault on a woman. Police apprehended Khagendra Rana of Tribeni, Painyu rural municipality-2 in southern part of Parbat district .

    Rana had beaten the woman over a minor dispute broke out between them over irrigation canal. The woman had lodged a complaint against Rana at the rural municipality office and the police post.The woman who suffered serious injuries in the incident has been taken to Waling of the neaighbouring district, Syangja, for treatment, according to local police.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

