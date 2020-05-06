17 in a family in Birgunj identified coronavirus positive reaching total No 99

Kathmandu, 6 May: Seventeen members from a family in Birgunj along with one two-month-old baby are identified infected with coronavirus in Birgunj today.
The total number of the infected persons has reached 99.
People’s News Monitoring Service
Published on: May 6, 2020
Kathmandu, 6 May: Seventeen members from a family in Birgunj along with one two-month-old baby are identified infected with coronavirus in Birgunj today.
The total number of the infected persons has reached 99.
People’s News Monitoring Service
© copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology