  • Wednesday 6th May 2020
17 in a family in Birgunj identified coronavirus positive reaching total No 99

  • Published on: May 6, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 6 May: Seventeen members from a family in Birgunj along with one two-month-old baby are identified infected with coronavirus in Birgunj today.

    The total number of the infected persons has reached 99.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

