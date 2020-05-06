Biplav-led party increases its activities amid COVID-19 crisis

By Our Reporter

When the country has been in lockdown due to coronavirus fear, outlawed Biplav-led group has not given up its violent activities in many parts of the country.

It was evident from the arrest of three cadres of the group from Ilam on Monday.

Police arrested them with multiple explosive devices and their equipment from Ilam Monday night.

Teams from Danabari Police Station, Chisapani Police Station, Mahamai Police Station and Armed Police Force, Danabari, had arrested the three individuals from Ward 9 of Mai Municipality.

The arrested individuals have been identified as 54-year-old Pushpa Koirala aka Himal, 26-year-old Pasang Dandu Sherpa aka Jalan and 19-year-old Pasang Tamang aka Saurav.

Police also confiscated 19 electric detonators, a socket bomb, a pressure cooker bomb, a kupi bomb, a pipe bomb, 3 kg of raw materials used for making explosives, 67 feet long wire, a binocular, one dozen matchsticks, four remote controls, two khukuris, one pressure cooker and eight mobile phones among others.

One pressure cooker bomb was already prepared for explosion, said police.

According to police, a couple of other individuals were however able to escape during the raid.