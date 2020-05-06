Border outpost to be increased to 516 from existing 121

By Our Reporter

The Ministry of Home Affairs has planned to increase the number of border observation posts (BOPs) to 500 from 121 along the Nepal-India border by mobilizing additional manpower from the Armed Police Force (APF).

A draft prepared by the Armed Police Force Headquarters recommending to add 379 BOPs has reached Minister for Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa Badal.

The draft prepared at an instruction of the Minister would soon be endorsed by the Cabinet, said source close to Home Minister Thapa.

India has 530 BOPs along Nepal-India borders. But Nepal has only 121 BOPs at a distance of 15 km each.

According to Inspector General of APF Shailendra Khanal, the APF requires additional 9,000 human resources when the government endorsed the proposal. With the addition of new BOPs, the distance from one BOP to another will come down to 3.5 kms.

Home Minister Thapa had been giving high priority to increase the number of BOPs with an intention of better border protection and surveillance.

The government realised the importance of BOPs as more people started entering Nepal illegally defying lockdown in both Nepal and India.