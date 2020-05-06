Government extends lockdown neglecting other measures of precaution

By Our Reporter

It has been about one and a half a months since the government imposed lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus in Nepal. Again, the government has extended lockdown period until 18 May, from which, the nation may face serious economic crisis, among others. The cases of virus have been increasing even after the enforcement of lockdown. The government imposed the lockdown when there were only five cases in Nepal but now they have increased to 82. Although the lockdown helped slow the infection, government failed to intensify tests due mainly to lack of kits.

As of Tuesday, only 13,850 tests were carried under the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 52,227 tests under Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT). However, RDT is not recognised by the WHO as it is not reliable test. Because of this, many doctors and others have been asking the government to stop RDT on suspected COVID-19 patients. But the government had no alternative in lack of adequate machines for PCR tests.

Moreover, the government failed to bring required kits and medicines in 45 days of the lockdown after the government authorities tried to earn money while purchasing them.

After the first attempt to buy medicines through a controversial private company only revealed the corrupt attitude of the powerful men in the government, Nepal Army was given the responsibility to purchase the toolkits and medicines, but the NA has not yet brought them, affecting the tests.

The government should have intensified the tests during lockdown, but the government failed in it and lockdown is likely to be meaningless as the cases could rise once it is lifted. The free movement of people across Nepal-India border has also posed a risk. Likewise, Kathmandu has also become increasingly unsafe as hundreds of people are entering the valley on daily basis riding the vehicles bearing passes. When the cases started increasing in the Tarai, many people are arriving in Kathmandu, but the administration has failed to stop such activities due to faulty pass distribution system.