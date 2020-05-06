Government plans to establish 516 BOPs

Kathmandu, 6 May: The government is preparing to establish 516 border observation posts by deploying additional nine thousand security force in Nepal-India international borders.

The Home Ministry has prepared a proposal to endorse from the cabinet meeting.

Earlier, the Armed Police Force had handed over a draft to Home Minister Rambahadur Thapa with the sketch for establishing 516 BOP equals to the India established BOP in the Indian side, according to Kiran Bhattarai, Minister Thapa’s press coordinator.

Accordingly, the Armed Police Force has proposed to deploy additional nine thousand security personnel in Nepal-India borders.

At present, in Nepali side, there are BOPs at the distance of 15 kms, after establishment of new BOPs, the distance between the two BOPs will be 3.5 kms only.

The Indian side, in one thousand eight hundred 80 kms long Nepal-India borders, has established 530 BOPs, Annapurna Post daily has reported.

People’s News Monitoring Service