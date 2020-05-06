  • Wednesday 6th May 2020
People's Review

Government plans to establish 516 BOPs

  • Published on: May 6, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 6 May: The government is preparing to establish 516 border observation posts by deploying additional nine thousand security force in Nepal-India international borders.

    The Home Ministry has prepared a proposal to endorse from the cabinet meeting.

    Earlier, the Armed Police Force had handed over a draft to Home Minister Rambahadur Thapa with the sketch for establishing 516 BOP equals to the India established BOP in the Indian side, according to Kiran Bhattarai, Minister Thapa’s press coordinator.

    Accordingly, the Armed Police Force has proposed to deploy additional nine thousand security personnel in Nepal-India borders.

    At present, in Nepali side, there are BOPs at the distance of 15 kms, after establishment of new BOPs, the distance between the two BOPs will be 3.5 kms only.

    The Indian side, in one thousand eight hundred 80 kms long Nepal-India borders, has established 530 BOPs, Annapurna Post daily has reported.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Paying high price for keeping borders open
    Paying high price for keeping borders open
    Russian Federation celebrates 75th anniversary of victory
    Russian Federation celebrates 75th anniversary of victory
    Government plans to establish 516 BOPs
    Government plans to establish 516 BOPs
    Six coronavirus patients to be discharged in Biratnagar
    Six coronavirus patients to be discharged in Biratnagar
    Chand’s politburo member arrested
    Chand’s politburo member arrested
    Dahal-Nepal faction to strongly stoke ‘One person, one post’ issue in SC meet
    Dahal-Nepal faction to strongly stoke ‘One person, one post’ issue in SC meet
    Is a shift in India’s China policy on the cards?
    Is a shift in India’s China policy on the cards?
    One more Nepali succumbs to coronavirus in Britain
    One more Nepali succumbs to coronavirus in Britain
    Police open blank fire to disperse crowd at border with India
    Police open blank fire to disperse crowd at border with India
    Teacher arrested for manhandling woman
    Teacher arrested for manhandling woman

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology