Indians apologized over border incident in Jhapa

Kathmandu, 6 May : The Indian side has apologized over the incident of attempted attack on Nepal’s border security check post in Jhapa district.

A mob of about 150 Indians carrying home-made weapons tried to attack the border security post near the border pillar number 131 on Monday afternoon and the Nepali security persons had to fire two rounds in the air to take the situation under control.

The civil society, people’s representatives and the security bodies of both countries sat for talks at the site and held discussions over the incident on Tuesday afternoon. During the talks, the Indian side acknowledged its mistake and agreed that the Indian administration would initiate legal action against the culprits, Nepal Red Cross Society Jhapa president Lokraj Dhakal said. Dhakal also participated in the talks.

People’s News Monitoring Service