Kathmandu, 6 May : The meeting of the High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokhrel has decided to extend lockdown. On the recommendation of the committee, a cabinet meeting taking place shortly will determine period of extension. It is expected that the cabinet will extend it on the basis of risk zones and allow some relexation in high mountains including the Karnali Province.

People’s News Monitoring Service