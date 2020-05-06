  • Wednesday 6th May 2020
NCP standing committee meeting postponed

  • Published on: May 6, 2020

    • Kathmandu 6 May: The Nepal Communist Party (NCP) standing committee meeting scheduled for tomorrow (7 May) has been postponed. As the secretariat meeting held today was unable to set the agendas of the meeting today, the standing committee meeting has been postponed.

    On the issue of one person, one post, serious dispute was surfaced between Oli and his rivals in the secretariat meeting. PM and party chairman Oli left the meeting without any conclusion, thus, the standing committee meeting has been postponed.

    The present developments indicate serious dispute in the ruling party.

