  • Wednesday 6th May 2020
People's Review

Over 19.6 million Indian currency confiscated

  • Published on: May 6, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 6 May : Police in Biratnagar have arrested two people in possession of Indian currency notes amounting to 19,690,530 rupees. According  to Central Police News Section, two Indian nationals  were apprehended on Tuesday in course of checking at the integrated custom check post as they were entering Nepal on India registered truck.

    The  truck driver Ravi Kumar Sharma and helper Papu Kumar have been taken into custody and  the confiscated amount has been deposited at the Revenue Investigation Office Itahari for further investigation.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Three persons with recontagion of COVID-19
    Three persons with recontagion of COVID-19
    Degenerating Politics
    Degenerating Politics
    Six COVID-19 patients discharged
    Six COVID-19 patients discharged
    Lockdown to be continued
    Lockdown to be continued
    Over 19.6 million Indian currency confiscated
    Over 19.6 million Indian currency confiscated
    Paying heavy price for keeping borders open
    Paying heavy price for keeping borders open
    Russian Federation celebrates 75th anniversary of victory
    Russian Federation celebrates 75th anniversary of victory
    Government plans to establish 516 BOPs
    Government plans to establish 516 BOPs
    Six coronavirus patients to be discharged in Biratnagar
    Six coronavirus patients to be discharged in Biratnagar
    Chand’s politburo member arrested
    Chand’s politburo member arrested

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology