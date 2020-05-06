Over 19.6 million Indian currency confiscated

Kathmandu, 6 May : Police in Biratnagar have arrested two people in possession of Indian currency notes amounting to 19,690,530 rupees. According to Central Police News Section, two Indian nationals were apprehended on Tuesday in course of checking at the integrated custom check post as they were entering Nepal on India registered truck.

The truck driver Ravi Kumar Sharma and helper Papu Kumar have been taken into custody and the confiscated amount has been deposited at the Revenue Investigation Office Itahari for further investigation.