Russian Federation celebrates 75th anniversary of victory

By Krishna Adhhikari

9 May is the victory day of the Russian Federation. This year, the Russian Federation is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Throughout its history, the Russian people have been subjected to considerable severe tests. But the Great Patriotic War, which had no equal in the entire history of Russia, occupies a special place in terms of its scale, destruction and loss of life. The more significant is this Victory!

The Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 lasted 1418 days and nights. This tragedy passed through every family and heart of every citizen of the USSR. During the Great Patriotic War, more than 27 million people died. This tragedy has affected absolutely everyone in Russia. Many people died from starvation, bombing, shelling, harsh living and working conditions. During these difficult years, soldiers and ordinary residents performed heroic deeds, saving other people’s lives and bringing the Great Victory closer.

The entire population of Russia and former post-Soviet States have been recalling those terrible events for 75 years, with deep respect and reverence their ancestors who fought for Russia against Nazi Germany!

Every year there are fewer and fewer participants and witnesses of those terrible events. Everyone led a fierce struggle with the Nazis, who fought on the battlefields, who in the rear tirelessly, sparing no effort to work for the good of the motherland, bringing the Great Victory.

It is very important for the current generation — not to forget and pass on to posterity the entire history of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, to tell the young generation the truth about the war, about its Heroes and their heroic deeds, about the pain and deprivation of the selfless inhabitants, who have passed through it all.

In modern society, in the world of information technology you can easily replace the concepts of conscience, honor and dignity. It is easy to distort and downplay the achievements of the Soviet people in the great Victory, it is easy to rewrite the history and merits of ancestors – main task is not to allow this!

Each family honors the memory of their ancestors, carefully stores the awards of their Heroes. Telling about the exploits, courage and love for the motherland of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War, descendants have a sense of pride for their ancestors, they try to be like them, and formed a responsibility to their ancestors for their actions.

It is important to preserve for centuries and pass on from generation to generation the memory of the Great Patriotic War, the tragic events and heroic deeds of ancestors. To cultivate respect for veterans, participants of the Great Patriotic War and national pride for the country.

The heroic deeds of people are forever inscribed in the history of Russia! Streets, avenues and squares of all cities are named heroes of the Great Patriotic War! The highest degree of distinction awarded to the City-Heroes bravely defended during the Great Patriotic War!

For people, the example of their ancestors is important, because self-sacrifice, courage, fortitude and love for the Motherland have become a way of life for many! This is a huge moral lesson for future generations!

The 75th anniversary of the Great Victory is 75 years of pride for courage, for huge feats and self-sacrifice of the great people!

The day of the 75th anniversary of Victory is a memory, pride and honor for ancestors, for their heroic deeds, for the love of Homeland, which people are obliged to carry through their lives and pass on to the future generation.