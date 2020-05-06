  • Wednesday 6th May 2020
People's Review

Six COVID-19 patients discharged

  • Published on: May 6, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 6 May : Among 31 persons infected with coronavirus at Koshi Hospital, six persons have been discharged with full recovery today.

    According to medics,  throat swabs from six persons tested with PCR method  resulted in negative for three times among 13 persons brought to the hospital from Bhulke of Udayapur on April 17 and 18. After the hospital showed that the tested resulted negative for three rounds, the Indian nationals having sound health have been discharged .

    People’s News Monitoring Service

