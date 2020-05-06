Six COVID-19 patients discharged

Kathmandu, 6 May : Among 31 persons infected with coronavirus at Koshi Hospital, six persons have been discharged with full recovery today.

According to medics, throat swabs from six persons tested with PCR method resulted in negative for three times among 13 persons brought to the hospital from Bhulke of Udayapur on April 17 and 18. After the hospital showed that the tested resulted negative for three rounds, the Indian nationals having sound health have been discharged .

People’s News Monitoring Service