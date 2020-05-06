  • Wednesday 6th May 2020
People's Review

WHO team in Nepalgunj for assistace

  • Published on: May 6, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 6 May 6 (RSS): A World Health Organization (WHO) technical team has arrived in Nepalgunj to assist in prevention of COVID-19 after a large number of asymptomatic coronavirus cases were found there.

    Seven new cases were found in Nepalgunj on Tuesday and the number of infected people in Banke district has climbed to 23. Before this, coronavirus infection was found in 16 people in the district.With this, Nepalgunj has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country so far. There are 82 coronavirus cases in the country.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

