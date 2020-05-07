  • Thursday 7th May 2020
People's Review

China donates medical equipment

  • Published on: May 7, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 7 May: The Chinese Embassy here handed over a batch of medical supplies jointly donated by Chinese Embassy and the Department of Asian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China to the Ministry of Health and Population of Nepal. They are 10000 KN95 masks, 338000 disposable surgical masks and 9000 PPEs and protective goggles.

    Earlier, the government of Gansu Province and Gansu Province Urban and Rural Development Investment Group had donated medical supplies including PPEs, masks and medical gloves to the governments of Bagmati Province and Province No. 5 of Nepal. The Buddhist Association of Hainan Province, China, Hongfa Temple in Shenzhen City and Chinese Temple in Lumbini, Nepal had jointly donated 200000 disposable medical masks and 10000 KN95 masks to the Nepali side.

    China will continue the grant support while joining hands with Nepal to win the final victory against COVID-19, stated spokesman in the Chinese Embassy.

    Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nepal, the Chinese Embassy has always contacted and coordinated the relevant domestic departments, repeatedly provided much-needed medical materials to Nepal, said the spokesman.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

