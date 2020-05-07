IMS Group donates seven thousand masks to FNJ

Kathmandu, 7 May: IMS Group, one of the fastest growing conglomerate based in Nepal donated seven thousand masks to the Federation of Nepal Journalists on Wednesday.

When the entire globe is facing crisis due to global pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19) and considering the directive of government to promote social distancing, face masks has become one of the most essential thing for people right now especially for people who are still bound to go out of their homes and perform their duties and responsibilities serving the nation even during the lockdown. While there has always been shortage of masks since the rise of global pandemic and is still prevalent, Deepak Malhotra, chairman, IMS Group, donated a substantial amount of masks fulfilling a part of Corporate Social Responsibility for the nation.