Today 2564th anniversary of Lord Buddha

Kathmandu, 7 May: Today, Baisakh full moon day, is the 2564th anniversary of the Lord Buddha. The anniversary is being observed as the greatest festival by the Buddhist as well as the Hindu religious community.

This year, however, the festival is being observed by the devotees praying for peace while staying at home as public gathering is prohibited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nepal is the birthplace of the Lord Buddha. Special programme is being organized in Lumbini, birthplace of the Lord Buddha and in different monasteries by limited number of Lamas only.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has requested all the Nepalis to light candle at home this evening at 7 pm praying for the victory against the coronavirus pandemic.

