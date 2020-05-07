What if budget is failed?

Kathmandu, 7 May: Amidst coronavirus pandemic in the country, the government of nearly two thirds majority has fallen into crisis due to the dispute among the senior leaders in the ruling Nepal Communist Party.

The party secretariat meeting held on 6 May ended without any decision as Prime Minister and party chairman KP Sharma Oli left the meeting after secretariat members tried to corner him. The meeting was held to set the agendas for the proposed meeting of the party standing committee today. The standing committee meeting has been postponed as yesterday’s meeting was ended without fixing agendas for the meeting.

When senior leader Madhav Nepal and vice chairman Bamdev Gautam asked Oli to quit one post following the concept of one person one responsibility, Oli denied the proposal saying that the leaders were ganging up against him to fulfill their vested interests. Immediately, he left the meeting venue saying that his health was not okay.

Later, senior leader JN Khanal also left the meeting asking to fix the date through a consultation between the two chairmen.

Another chairman Pushpakamal Dahal met with Oli, however, the meeting date of the standing committee has not been fixed.

If the present groupism will continue, the Madhav Nepal group may perform non-cooperation to Oli while endorsing the government policy and programme as well as the budget presented by the government.

If the government programme and budget will not be passed from the parliament, the government will fall into crisis.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has already called the budget session.

