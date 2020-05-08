Budget session beginning today

Kathmandu, 8 May: The budget session of the Federal parliament is going to begin from today. The Members of the Parliament (MPs) has to show coronavirus negative report while entering the Parliament venue.

Many of the MPs’ PCR test was conducted yesterday, whereas, the remaining MPs’ test is going to be conducted this morning.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari is going to present the government’s policy and programme on 15 May while addressing the Federal Parliament.

In accordance to the constitution, the finance minister has to present the budget for new financial year 2020/21 on 29 May.

People’s News Monitoring Service