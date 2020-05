Kathmandu, 8 May : The Biratnagar-based Koshi Hospital has discharged eight more COVID-19 patients today. They were the patients from Bhulke of Udayapur district . According to hospital authorities, they had completely recovered from contagion. The recovered patients were discharged in the presence of Province 1 Social Development Minister Jeevan Ghimire. Earlier this week, six persons from the hospital were discharged.

People’s News Monitoring Service