  • Friday 8th May 2020
People's Review

Govt has no moral ground to govern the country : Deuba

  • Published on: May 8, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 8 May : The President of the main opposition party  Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that the present government has now no moral and political grounds to govern the country.

    Addressing the Federal House of Representatives today, he “This government has already lost the moral and political grounds to rule the country as it was found to have indulged in corruption and various anti-constitutional activities by going against the set democratic norms and values.”

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Eight more COVID-19 patients discharged
    Eight more COVID-19 patients discharged
    Govt has no moral ground to govern the country : Deuba
    Govt has no moral ground to govern the country : Deuba
    ‘Parliament should be informed about abduction’
    ‘Parliament should be informed about abduction’
    One new coronavirus positive case detected in Nepalgunj
    One new coronavirus positive case detected in Nepalgunj
    India opens road to Mansorabar via Nepali soil
    India opens road to Mansorabar via Nepali soil
    From Far & Near: Germany’s ‘Day of Liberation’: May 8, 1945
    From Far & Near: Germany’s ‘Day of Liberation’: May 8, 1945
    Nepal Army writes to China for prompt delivery of medical supplies
    Nepal Army writes to China for prompt delivery of medical supplies
    Prachand assures NCP cadres of convening SC meeting soon
    Prachand assures NCP cadres of convening SC meeting soon
    50 thousand Nepalis in crisis in India
    50 thousand Nepalis in crisis in India
    Above 500 Nepalis waiting to return from the US
    Above 500 Nepalis waiting to return from the US

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology