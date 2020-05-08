Govt has no moral ground to govern the country : Deuba

Kathmandu, 8 May : The President of the main opposition party Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that the present government has now no moral and political grounds to govern the country.

Addressing the Federal House of Representatives today, he “This government has already lost the moral and political grounds to rule the country as it was found to have indulged in corruption and various anti-constitutional activities by going against the set democratic norms and values.”

People’s News Monitoring Service