India opens road to Mansorabar via Nepali soil

Kathmandu, 8 May: India has opened new route to Mansorabar in Tibet, China via Nepali soil in Darchula.

Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh, through a video conference on Friday, inaugurated the link-road via Dharchula-Lippulekh, reports Onlinekhabar.

India has opened road to Lippulekh in Darchula from Pithauragadh in Dharchula, UP, India.

Prof. Dr Narendraraj Khanal said that the road passes through Nepali soil, which is against the Sugauli Treaty in 1816.

Khanal said that Gunji, Gabryang, Kutyangdi are the Nepali territory in accordance to the Sugauli Treaty.

People’s News Monitoring Service