Kathmandu, 8 May: One new coronavirus positive case has been detected in Nepalgunj reaching the total number to 102 in the country.

A 16 year old boy has been found coronavirus positive, confirmed the Ministry for Health and Population.

On the other hand, eight coronavirus patients have been discharged from the Koshi Hospital in Biratnagar after recovering their health. The total number of patients recovered from coronavirus has reached to 30.

People’s News Monitoring Service