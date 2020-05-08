‘Parliament should be informed about abduction’

Kathmandu, 8 May: Deputy parliamentary party leader of ruling Nepal Communist Party Subas Nembang has said the House should be informed about the actual facts about the abduction of Social Party Nepal lawmaker Surendra Yadav.

“A lawmaker should not be abducted. I am confident that what happened and what are the facts will be revealed when the House session is in progress,” he said while addressing in the Federal House of Representatives at the start of the budget session today.

Nembang, responding to Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba’s demand that the alleged abduction of a sitting MP at the behest of Prime Minister be clarified at the Parliament.

People’s News Monitoring Service