  • Friday 8th May 2020
People's Review

‘Parliament should be informed about abduction’

  • Published on: May 8, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 8 May: Deputy parliamentary party leader of ruling Nepal Communist Party Subas Nembang has said the House should be informed about the actual facts about the abduction of Social Party Nepal lawmaker Surendra Yadav.

    “A lawmaker should not be abducted. I am confident that what happened and what are the facts will be revealed when the House session  is in progress,” he said  while addressing in the Federal  House of Representatives at the start of the budget session today.

    Nembang, responding to Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur  Deuba’s demand that the alleged abduction of a sitting MP at the behest of Prime Minister be clarified at the Parliament.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Eight more COVID-19 patients discharged
    Eight more COVID-19 patients discharged
    Govt has no moral ground to govern the country : Deuba
    Govt has no moral ground to govern the country : Deuba
    ‘Parliament should be informed about abduction’
    ‘Parliament should be informed about abduction’
    One new coronavirus positive case detected in Nepalgunj
    One new coronavirus positive case detected in Nepalgunj
    India opens road to Mansorabar via Nepali soil
    India opens road to Mansorabar via Nepali soil
    From Far & Near: Germany’s ‘Day of Liberation’: May 8, 1945
    From Far & Near: Germany’s ‘Day of Liberation’: May 8, 1945
    Nepal Army writes to China for prompt delivery of medical supplies
    Nepal Army writes to China for prompt delivery of medical supplies
    Prachand assures NCP cadres of convening SC meeting soon
    Prachand assures NCP cadres of convening SC meeting soon
    50 thousand Nepalis in crisis in India
    50 thousand Nepalis in crisis in India
    Above 500 Nepalis waiting to return from the US
    Above 500 Nepalis waiting to return from the US

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology