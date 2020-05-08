Prachand assures NCP cadres of convening SC meeting soon

Kathmandu, 8 May : Amid growing uncertainty and deep division among factional camps, Chairman of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP)Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said standing committee meeting will be held within a couple of days.

Commenting on the fate of NCP after swab test at the Federal Parliament building to media persons on Thursday he said the meeting was postponed due to lack of homework.He added he is holding discussion with Prime Minister and Chairman Khadga a Oli and assured that the meeting will be held within a few days after completion of discussion.

People’s News Monitoring Service