  • Friday 8th May 2020
Prachand assures NCP cadres of convening SC meeting soon

  • Published on: May 8, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 8 May : Amid growing uncertainty and deep division among factional camps,  Chairman of  the ruling Nepal Communist  Party (NCP)Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said standing committee meeting will be held within a couple of  days.

    Commenting on the fate of NCP after swab test at the Federal Parliament building  to media persons on Thursday he  said the meeting was postponed due to lack of homework.He added he is holding discussion with Prime Minister and Chairman Khadga a Oli and assured that the meeting will be held within a few days after completion of discussion.

    Nepal Army writes to China for prompt delivery of medical supplies
    Prachand assures NCP cadres of convening SC meeting soon
    50 thousand Nepalis in crisis in India
    Above 500 Nepalis waiting to return from the US
    5700 people entering Valley everyday
    Budget session beginning today
    Two new coronavirus positive cases reaching total No 101
    Chinese surveyors set out for remeasuring Mount Qomolangma height
    China protects citizens’ freedom of religious belief according to law: article
    Overcoming COVID-19 pandemic
