“Chinese citizens in Nepal should abide by Nepal’s laws”

Kathmandu, 9 May: The Chinese Embassy spokesman has stated that the Chinese citizens in Nepal should strictly abide by the laws and regulations of Nepal, express reasonable demands rationally and in accordance with the laws.

In response to a demonstration by the Chinese nationals in front of the Singha Durwar, restricted zone, and arrest of some demonstrators by the police, the Embassy spokesman said that in consultation and cooperation with the Chinese Embassy in Nepal and the Nepali Police, the incident has been properly dealt with

Some Chinese nationals willing to return home had organized demonstration in Kathmandu on 8 May.

The Chinese Embassy has stated that due to the lockdown implemented by the Nepali side during the pandemic of COVID-19, the Embassy has repeatedly reminded the Chinese citizens to cooperate with the measures, avoid unnecessary going out and wait patiently for the lift on flight suspension.

Meanwhile the Embassy has requested the Nepali side to protect the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese citizens here.

Due to the large number of the Chinese citizens stranded in Nepal, the Chinese side had coordinated and arranged temporary flights to take about 340 persons with difficulties back to China.

The Embassy has expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Civil Aviation Authority, Department of Tourism, Department of Immigration, Customs, Police and other departments of Nepal for their great assistance. Due to limited flight capacity, many Chinese citizens are still stranded in Nepal. Especially when the Nepali side announced to suspend regular international flights until 31 May, these Chinese citizens expressed their appeals for returning home through various channels.

The Embassy has stated that at this difficult time for the pandemic, China and Nepal should understand each other and jointly handle various incidents caused by the lockdown measures.

People’s News Monitoring Service