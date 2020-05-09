  • Saturday 9th May 2020
COVID-19 dedicated hospital comes into operation

  • Published on: May 9, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 9 May : A special hospital to treat coronavirus infected persons has come into operation in Janakpur. The hospital is established by Province 2 government in the premises of Nursing Campus.The 50-bed hospital has an 8-bed ICU unit, said Dr Ram Prasad Ghimire, secretary at the Social Development Ministry of the Province.

    He added that the hospital is prepared as a level-2 hospital where critical COVID-19 patients referred from level-1 hospital established at the provincial hospital would be treated.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

