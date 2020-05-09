Nepal seeks detailed information about new link road with India

Kathmandu, 9 May : Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has shared that the government has sought detailed information regarding unilateral construction of a new link road by India to connect Mansarowar of Tibet, China, via Kalapani Lipulek area which falls in Nepali territory.

According to media reports, detailed information regarding construction and opening of the new route from the Nepali territory has been sought from the government of India via Indian Embassy.

People’s News Monitoring Service