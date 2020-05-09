  • Saturday 9th May 2020
People's Review

Nepal seeks detailed information about new link road with India

  • Published on: May 9, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 9 May : Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep  Kumar Gyawali  has shared that the government has sought detailed information regarding unilateral construction of a new link road by India to connect Mansarowar of Tibet, China, via Kalapani Lipulek area which falls in Nepali territory.

    According to media reports,  detailed information regarding construction and opening of the new route from the Nepali territory  has been sought from the government of India via Indian Embassy.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

