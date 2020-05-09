  • Saturday 9th May 2020
People's Review

PCR testing to be expanded throughout the country

  • Published on: May 9, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 9 May : The government is expanding testing of PCR throughout the country as the country has now adequate stock of  PCR kits. According to he Ministry of Health and Population,50,000 PCR kits are in the stock and the testing would expanded expeditiously all over the country effective from Sunday. 

    The Ministry has stated  that 14592 people are in the quarantine across Nepal and  a total of 143 are in an isolation ward and 2 in Kathmandu Valley. Province no 5 has the highest numbers of people in quarantine with 5298 followed by Sudurpaschim 3351, Karnali 2455, 1440 Province 1, and 1355 in Province 2. Bagmati Province has the lowest number with 254 followed by Gandaki 463.

