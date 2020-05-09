Police arrest youths demonstrating against Indian encroachment in Kalapani

Kathmandu, 9 May: The Police have arrested around three dozen youths demonstrating against Indian encroachment in Kalapani.

Youths had reached Maitighar Mandala today protesting against the Indian construction of road in Nepali territory in Lipulekh, Kalapani, Darchula district.

Youths had chanted slogan against Indian hegemony and expansionism.

Accordingly, a group of youths demonstrating against Indian encroachment in front of the Indian Embassy have also been arrested by the Police.

People’s News Monitoring Service