Seven new cases confirmed, COVID-19 tally reaches 109

Kathmandu, 9 May : With seven new cases confirmed this morning, the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country has reached 109.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, of the newly infected patients, three males (aged 17, 18 and 18) from Kapilvastu and three females (aged 18, 45, and 65) from Bhulke of Udayapur and another 62-year-old male from Chhapkaiya of Parsa district. The pattients’ throat swab specimen was tested at the Teku-based National Public Health Laboratory and Koshi Hospital, Biratnagar this morning.

People’s News Monitoring Service