  • Sunday 10th May 2020
People's Review

78 Nepalis succumb to COVID-19 globally

  • Published on: May 10, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 10 May : As many as 78 Nepalis have succumbed to corona virus across the globe. According to Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA), 51 Nepalis have died in the UK and 15 in the USA so far.

    Similarly, six Nepalis have in the UAE and one each in Ireland, Japan, Turkey, the Netherlands, Bahrain and Sweden  died due to corona virus. Some 5,472 non-resident Nepalis around the world have been infected with the deadly virus.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

