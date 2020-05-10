Biplav warns of strong struggle against India

Kathmandu, 10 May :The rebellious Netra Bikram Chand alias Biplav-led group has warned of a strong struggle against Indian intervention in Lipulekh of Nepali territory.

The outlawed outfit has warned that it will fight for national independence after India constructed the road by encroaching Nepal’s soil.

Issuing a statement today, the Chief of the International Bureau of the outfit Dharmendra Bastola alias Kanchan said that India has attacked Nepal’s sovereignty, independence and geographical integrity by constructing the road.

“The latest step taken by India is the continuation of the process of setting up military bases in Limiyadhura and Kalapani of Nepal since 1962,” reads the statement.

