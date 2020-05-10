  • Sunday 10th May 2020
Case of misbehaviour to be filed against Chinese nationals

  • Published on: May 10, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 10 May : Four Chinese involved in manhandling police by breaking off the prohibited zone in front of Singha Durbar on Friday will face legal action. A case of mistreatment against police is  being filed against them today, according to the Metropolitan Police Range, Kathmandu.

    They are under arrest since the Friday incident, when a group of Chinese citizens tried to break the prohibited zone in front of Singha Durbar and clashed with police. Except the four, others have been released.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

     

