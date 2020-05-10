  • Sunday 10th May 2020
'High-level diplomatic steps required to deal with India'

  Published on: May 10, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 10 May : The main opposition Nepali Congress  has appealed to the government to take the high-level diplomatic and political steps to deal with India’s latest move in regard to Nepali territory Lipulek.

    In a press statement issued today, the party recalled that after the signing of Beijing conference on Lipulek by India and China in May 2015, then government led by Prime Minister Sushil Koirala had sent a ‘protest note’ to both governments of India and China separately, expressing its disagreement with the bilateral pact.

    The government response to the latest move of India getting limited just in a press note as in the past was a matter of sadness, the party said, urging the government to be serious for seeking a solution to the issues through diplomatic means and reiterating the party’s full solidarity towards that end.

