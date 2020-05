Kathmandu, 10 May : The Kakadvitta-based eastern transit with India has opened on Saturday following a month closure by the West Bengal government over coronavirus pandemic.

One-way import and export into Nepal was halted after the government closed the transit at Panitanki since April 8. Indian customs office at Panitanki has informed of the resumption of the transit, according to the Mechi Customs Office.

People’s News Monitoring Service