NBA strongly condemns India’s encroachment

Kathmandu, 10 May : Nepal Bar Association has strongly demanded with the Indian government to immediately halt encroachment of Nepali territory in the border, and thereby respect Nepal’s sovereignty, integrity and independence. Issuing a statement , the NBA has said that its serious attention was drawn towards the inauguration of a 78-km road in the 372 square kilometers territory of Nepal in Lipulek, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani.

“It is more disheartening to know that the concerned authorities in Nepal were unaware of such scale of construction taking place by encroaching Nepali territory,” reads the statement signed by the NBA General Secretary Lilamani Poudel. This act of the Indian government is highly condemnable and deplorable.

People’s News Monitoring Service