Pakistani nationals bound to Kathmandu returned from Sindhuli

Kathmandu,10 May : Pakistani nationals heading to Kathmandu via the BP Highway on a microbus have been returned to where they came from. Police have returned the Pakistani nationals who were on the way to Kathmandu from Sunsari via Sindhuli.

According to Sindhuli-based Bhiman checkpost, a microbus carrying 11 Pakistani national was allowed to head towards Kathmandu from . The microbus with vehicle pass was carrying the people, who were already in 16-day quarantine in Sunsari and had undergone PCR and tested negative for coronavirus.

Though the microbus was released from Sindhuli in coordination with CDO Yogendra Pandey, it was returned to Sunsari from Sunkoshi rural municipality along the BP Highway.The Pakistani nationals had left for Kathmandu on the way to repatriate to their home country.

