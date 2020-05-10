  • Sunday 10th May 2020
People's Review

Police detain protesting youths

  • Published on: May 10, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 10 May : Police have detained a few protesters who took to the streets chanting slogans against the Indian government today for its unilateral move into Nepali territory of Lipulake Pass.

    The nationalist youths in Kathmandu are protesting the move despite lockdown restrictions.This morning also, they gathered outside the Parliament building in Baneshwar, chanting slogans like “Save the border”, but police detained them.

    On Saturday, the law enforcers had arrested student leders  close to the ruling party while they were preparing to stage a protest outside the Indian Embassy.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

