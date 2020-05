Kathmandu, 10 May : six lawmakers of ruling NCP have registered resolution motion in the House of Representatives demanding encroached Nepali land be regained and administrative as well as political presence be reinforced in the encroached 400 square kilometre area.

Those who registered the motion are Ram Kumari Jhakri, Ganesh Thagunna, Dipak Prakash Bhatta, Yagya Bahadur Bogati and Ganesh Kumar Pahadi .

People’s News Monitoring Service