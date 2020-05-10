Ruling party’s chairmen protest Indian road construction in Lippulekh

Kathmandu, 10 May: Ruling Nepal Communist Party’s chairman and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and another chairman Pushpakamal Dahal have issued joint a statement protesting road construction and its inauguration by the Indians in Lippulekh, Darchula.

Drawing Indian intention the chairmen duo have said that such an act by India has violated Nepal’s sovereignty.

The two leaders of the ruling party have said that NCP believes on good neighbourly relations between Nepal and India based on equal sovereignty, geographical indivisibility, equal respect and equal benefit.

It is also stated that in accordance to the Sugauli Treaty, the entire eastern part of the Mahakali River – Limpiyudhara, Kalapani and Lippulekh are the Nepali territory.

People’s News Monitoring Service