Kathmandu, 10 May : Student union leaders in Pokhara have burned an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their protest against India.

According to police, four student leaders of the ruling Nepal Communist Party Kshitij Sapkota, Bishal Tamang, Binaya Adhikari, and Milan Subedi have been arrested on the charge of carrying out inappropriate activities.

People’s News Monitoring Service