  • Sunday 10th May 2020
People's Review

Woman tests positive for fifth time

  • Published on: May 10, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 10 May : A 63-year-old woman undergoing treatment of Corona Virus at Bharatpur hospital has tested positive for the fifth time. The test carried out at the National Public Health Laboratory, Kathmandu presented positive result.

    She is undergoing treatment since April 15, after being found positive to a RDT test. A PCR test carried out on her and her two sons found her and one of the sons positive. The 27-year-old infected son has already recovered and discharged from hospital.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

