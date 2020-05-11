  • Monday 11th May 2020
People's Review

Former MP’s Forum decries India’s incursive tendency

  • Published on: May 11, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 11 May : The Former MP’s Forum, Nepal has termed construction and inauguration of a road by India in Nepal’s territory, Lipulek, when Nepal is fighting against the global pandemic of coronavirus as India’s incursion tendency.

    Issuing a press statement Forum president Omkar Prasad Shrestha stated that the Forum objected to India’s such act and calls upon it to return Nepal’s territory at the earliest. The Forum also reminded that the official map dating back to the Sugauli Treaty period itself proved that territories including Lipulek-Kalapani are Nepal’s, and urged India to take this fact in mind.

    Stating that India has been dillydallying for talks and hence creating intransigence on this issue which needed to be taken to its logical conclusion through dialogue, the Forum has wondered why the topic of holding talks at the Foreign Minister’s level which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had proposed through a letter to India was neglected.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

