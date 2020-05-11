“Lippulekh encroachment issue should be internationalize”

Kathmandu, 11 May: Rastriya Prajatantra Party has demanded to internationalize India’s ill intention of encroaching Nepali territory in Kalapani.

In a statement issued by the three chairmen of the Party – Kamal Thapa, Pashupati Shumsher Rana and Prakaschandra Lohani, the party has condemned the India constructed link road from Pithauragadh to the Tibet border via Lippulekh.

The three chairmen have asked the government to internationalize the issue.

Ruling party’s co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal has opined for holding talks with India as well as China as Lippulekh is located as the border point of three countries – Nepal, India and China.

Members of the International Relations Committee and State Management Committee in the Federal Parliament have expressed dissatisfaction against the government alleging that it has not taken the issue seriously and avoided the issue of encroachment of Nepal’s sovereign territory just by issuing a statement. MP and leader of ruling Nepali Congress Party, Bhim Rawal criticized the government for not initiating effective move to stop the Indian encroachment.

Minister Pradeep Gyawali, so far, clarified that the government has taken the issue seriously.

He described details about the government’s protest and ill intention of the Indians, so far, expressed the confidence that the issue can be resolved through diplomatic talks.

He said, there is no need to internationalize the issue.

Madhav Nepal, senior leader of the ruling party has said the Indian encroachment as sorrowful and unfortunate.

NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba has criticized the government for taking soft attitude towards India since India publisized political map by including Nepali territory.

Janata Samajbadi Party’s leader Mahanta Thakau has asked the government to resolve the issue through diplomatic talks.

“Issuance of statement is not enough”, it is stated in a statement issued by the main opposition party Nepali Congress.

To note, until now, the government has neither sent the protest note nor called the Indian ambassador seeking Indian clarification on encroachment of the Nepali territory.

People’s News Monitoring Service