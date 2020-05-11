  • Monday 11th May 2020
People's Review

“Lippulekh encroachment issue should be internationalize”

  • Published on: May 11, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 11 May: Rastriya Prajatantra Party has demanded to internationalize India’s ill intention of encroaching Nepali territory in Kalapani.

    In a statement issued by the three chairmen of the Party – Kamal Thapa, Pashupati Shumsher Rana and Prakaschandra Lohani, the party has condemned the India constructed link road from Pithauragadh to the Tibet border via Lippulekh.

    The three chairmen have asked the government to internationalize the issue.

    Ruling party’s co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal has opined for holding talks with India as well as China as Lippulekh is located as the border point of three countries – Nepal, India and China.

    Members of the International Relations Committee and State Management Committee in the Federal Parliament have expressed dissatisfaction against the government alleging that it has not taken the issue seriously and avoided the issue of encroachment of Nepal’s sovereign territory just by issuing a statement. MP and leader of ruling Nepali Congress Party, Bhim Rawal criticized the government for not initiating effective move to stop the Indian encroachment.

    Minister Pradeep Gyawali, so far, clarified that the government has taken the issue seriously.

    He described details about the government’s protest and ill intention of the Indians, so far, expressed the confidence that the issue can be resolved through diplomatic talks.

    He said, there is no need to internationalize the issue.

    Madhav Nepal, senior leader of the ruling party has said the Indian encroachment as sorrowful and unfortunate.

    NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba has criticized the government for taking soft attitude towards India since India publisized political map by including Nepali territory.

    Janata Samajbadi Party’s leader Mahanta Thakau has asked the government to resolve the issue through diplomatic talks.

    “Issuance of statement is not enough”, it is stated in a statement issued by the main opposition party Nepali Congress.

    To note, until now, the government has neither sent the protest note nor called the Indian ambassador seeking Indian clarification on encroachment of the Nepali territory.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Mobility of people increases in Kathmandu Valley
    Mobility of people increases in Kathmandu Valley
    Former MP’s Forum decries India’s incursive tendency
    Former MP’s Forum decries India’s incursive tendency
    Enter comrade trilateralist (again)
    Enter comrade trilateralist (again)
    “Lippulekh encroachment issue should be internationalize”
    “Lippulekh encroachment issue should be internationalize”
    Students burn effigy of Modi
    Students burn effigy of Modi
    Ruling party MPs register resolution motion
    Ruling party MPs register resolution motion
    ‘High-level diplomatic steps required to deal with India’
    ‘High-level diplomatic steps required to deal with India’
    Biplav warns of strong struggle against India
    Biplav warns of strong struggle against India
    78 Nepalis succumb to COVID-19 globally
    78 Nepalis succumb to COVID-19 globally
    Police detain protesting youths
    Police detain protesting youths

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology